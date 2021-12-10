An afternoon of poetry for ES Saint-Joseph students

What could be better than ending the week with some poetry? Grade 9 students from École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) enrolled in the English grade 9 class taught by Ms. Maryssa Kozlowskyj prepared their own “Poetry Night”.

This creative event took place in a modern atmosphere in the newly opened Hip New Poetry Café in Wawa! All students had the chance to present their poem. It was all accompanied by a good hot chocolate! We congratulate the students for their creativity!