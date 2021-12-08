The pleasure of snow and winter!

In our little corner of Northern Ontario, the little friends in Kindergarten École Saint-Joseph (Wawa), in the good company of teacher Ms. Jenny Bouffard and educator Ms. Natalie Jones, had loads of fun playing in the snow this week! The students even had the chance to start building a beautiful fort! Yay snow! Long live winter!
