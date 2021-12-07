Building a culture of caring at ÉSC Trillium

Over the past few weeks, the students of the Pathway in the Catholic Faith (Cheminement dans la foi catholique ) course at École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) have given themselves the mandate to bring to life a benevolent and wellness activity within their school. Their goal was to educate the school community about bullying and bullying prevention while giving students the opportunity to commit to cultivating respect in their community. Grade 9 students fabricated close to a hundred friendship bracelets. Last week, these were offered to all students and school staff.

“These bracelets symbolize our commitment to cultivate respect, to use the filter of the Holy Spirit, that of benevolence, so that we can remain committed to denouncing injustices and join forces to maintain a healthy and welcoming environment where we can find kindness, generosity and empathy. Each and every one of us deserves to be loved and to be treated with dignity. Congratulations to the students for ensuring this great initiative!”, stated Stéphane Picard, principal at École secondaire catholique Trillium.