NOSM pushes forward with clear vision to improve access to northern health care ahead of proclamation

Following extensive in-person community consultations across Northern Ontario, the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) is reaffirming its pledge — and its mandate — to make health care better for the entire region.

At the December 2, 2021 board meeting, Dr. Sarita Verma, NOSM Dean, President and CEO, provided feedback from consultations held with more than 1,000 Northern Ontarians over the past few months. A clear vision for improved access to northern health care was presented and approved by the Board.

“Since September, we’ve had the honour of meeting and hearing from people from Kenora and Sioux Lookout to Hearst and Parry Sound in our travels,” said Dr. Sarita Verma, Dean, President and CEO of NOSM. “What we heard frequently and consistently was that the north needs more health resources in rural and remote areas, and the dedicated health-care workers in those areas, especially in the pandemic era, need urgent relief in order to keep going.”

As NOSM stands at the ready to become Canada’s first stand-alone medical university, its leaders are undertaking a bold strategic plan, that not only addresses those issues: it charts a daring, socially-accountable path forward, in concert with Indigenous, Francophone and other partners across all regions in the north. All of NOSM’s education programs are fully accredited and in high standing with the Committee on Accreditation of Canadian Medical Schools, the College of Family Physicians of Canada, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and the Medical Council of Canada.

“NOSM University will continue to emphasize its primary mandate to addressing the region’s health-care gaps,” says Dr. Verma. “NOSM prioritizes the need for education in Northern Ontario and leading population and health research to make sure that any health care provided is tailored specifically to the needs of the people in the region. NOSM University will continue to meet the needs of the north and we will recruit from its people – who train here in culturally relevant programs and stay here to practise.”

“We will soon be standalone, but we are not alone,” continued Dr. Verma. “We are so grateful for the continued support of the province and the many enthusiastic donors who share our vision. The future and potential of NOSM University is truly limitless.”

The Dean’s report for 2021 A year in review. Meeting the NOSM Challenge. can be viewed and downloaded at https://report.nosm.ca/.