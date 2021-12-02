Giving Tuesday – Outstanding!

Outstanding!

Together we raised $11,455 in a span of 24 hours. This includes the matching $1700 donation from Northern Lights Ford and their staff. Thank you Ford for your continued sponsorship of this event and thank you to each and every one of our donors. We certainly could not have done this without you. Your generosity allows us to support our local hospital and enhance health services throughout the region.

Generous hearts ARE the key to a healthy future.

Thank you! Merci! Miigwetch!

For more details and/or information about how to donate, please contact the Foundation office at 705-856-2335 extension 3147 or email at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.