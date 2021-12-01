SE OPP Charge Wawa Man with Multiple offences after traffic stop

On November 25, 2021 at approximately 12:12 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Churchill Avenue in Wawa. During the investigation, the driver was found to be prohibited from operating a motor vehicle. The driver was also found to be breaching their court ordered conditions, and in possession of stolen property.
As a result, Colton VALLIERE, 28 years-of-age, of Wawa has been charged with the following:
- Operation While Prohibited, contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) (Two Counts),
- Failure to comply with Release Order, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC,
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC, and
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC.
The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.
