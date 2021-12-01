SE OPP Charge Wawa Man with Multiple offences after traffic stop

On November 25, 2021 at approximately 12:12 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Churchill Avenue in Wawa. During the investigation, the driver was found to be prohibited from operating a motor vehicle. The driver was also found to be breaching their court ordered conditions, and in possession of stolen property.

As a result, Colton VALLIERE, 28 years-of-age, of Wawa has been charged with the following:

Operation While Prohibited, contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) (Two Counts),

Failure to comply with Release Order, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC,

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC, and

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC.

The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.