École Saint-Joseph students complete a fun construction project

In their science class, grade 7 and 8 students from École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) took up the challenge of designing and building a shelter for small animals.

Under the guidance of their teacher Ms. Ashley Hunt-Robinson, the students carried out this stimulating project which included several steps such as designing a manufacturing plan, finding construction materials, gathering tools, taking measurements as well as decorating their newly-built household pet shelter. By integrating these steps, the students were able to ensure the production of beautiful shelters.

Following construction and after testing their creation, the grade 7 and 8 students donated their animal shelters to junior and senior kindergarten students from Saint-Joseph.