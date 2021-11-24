Between the Covers – November 24

New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are; “Vince Flynn Enemy at the Gates” by Kyle Mills, “The Girl Behind the Wall” by Mandy Robotham, “Beautiful World, Where Are You”, by Sally Rooney and “Nowhere Girl A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood” by Cheryl Diamond.
New Movies this week are “Free Guy” starring Ryan Reynolds, the classic “Anastasia” starring Ingrid Bergman, “Dragged Across Concrete” starring Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn and for the children we have “Thumbelina”! All you need is a library card!
Staff Pick of the Week is “The Identicals” by Elin Hilderbrand.
From the book jacket: “Nantucket is only two and a half hours away from Martha’s Vineyard by ferry. But the two islands might as well be worlds apart for a set of identical twin sisters who have been at odds for years. When a family crisis forces them to band together — or at least appear to — the twins slowly come to realize that the special bond that they share is more important than the sibling rivalry that’s driven them apart for the better part of their lives. A touching depiction of all the pleasures and annoyances of the sibling relationship, Elin Hilderbrand’s next New York Times bestseller, THE IDENTICALS proves once and for all that just because twins look exactly the same doesn’t mean they’re anything alike.”
The Wawa Public Library is now open! Masks must be worn covering mouth and nose. Everyone must sanitize their hands before entering the library.There will be 15 minutes allowed for book browsing and 30 minutes allowed for computer use. All returned materials must be placed in the Drop Box for quarantine. There is a limit of 5 people at a time in the library not including staff. We ask that if you are not feeling well to come into the library. For those who can’t wear masks or for whatever reason cannot comply with AHU recommended measures, we are happy to continue curbside pickup!
Place book holds by calling the Circulation Desk at 705-856-2244 ext. 290, email [email protected]
or by accessing the Online Catalogue at wawa.olsn.ca. We are more than happy to help you with your reading needs.
Returning Library Materials - The drop box will remain open at all times. All library materials will be returned in the drop box, not the circulation desk.
All library materials go through a sanitization process before they are checked out to the public. After that, materials are returned to the collection and ready to be checked out again.
The Wawa Public Library also has many other services available such as photocopying, faxing, laminating, printing, and conversion of VHS to DVD.
Please follow the Facebook pages for our After-School Program, Wawa Public Library and Wawa History.We are also on Twitter! Our website address is wawa.olsn.ca.
Contact Us – 705-856-2244 ext. 290 (circulation desk) or ext. 291 for the librarian’s office, email at [email protected]
LIBRARY MEMBERSHIP is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities.We can also issue a non-resident library card for a fee of $10.00 per month or $95.00 per year.
