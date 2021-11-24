Between the Covers – November 24

New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are; “Vince Flynn Enemy at the Gates” by Kyle Mills, “The Girl Behind the Wall” by Mandy Robotham, “Beautiful World, Where Are You”, by Sally Rooney and “Nowhere Girl A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood” by Cheryl Diamond.

New Movies this week are “Free Guy” starring Ryan Reynolds, the classic “Anastasia” starring Ingrid Bergman, “Dragged Across Concrete” starring Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn and for the children we have “Thumbelina”! All you need is a library card!

Staff Pick of the Week is “The Identicals” by Elin Hilderbrand.

From the book jacket: “Nantucket is only two and a half hours away from Martha’s Vineyard by ferry. But the two islands might as well be worlds apart for a set of identical twin sisters who have been at odds for years. When a family crisis forces them to band together — or at least appear to — the twins slowly come to realize that the special bond that they share is more important than the sibling rivalry that’s driven them apart for the better part of their lives. A touching depiction of all the pleasures and annoyances of the sibling relationship, Elin Hilderbrand’s next New York Times bestseller, THE IDENTICALS proves once and for all that just because twins look exactly the same doesn’t mean they’re anything alike.”