Bus Cancellations

Due to the Highway 17 N closure between Wawa and White River, Routes N001, N002, N006, N009 servicing Wawa and White River Schools will be cancelled today. This cancellation affects students who attend Sir James Dunn Public School, Michipicoten High School, St. Augustine, École Saint Joseph, and St. Basil (White River).

Due to the closure of Highway 17, Route N6 bringing students to Wawa from Dubreuilville is also cancelled.