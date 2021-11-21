Marathon OPP – Transport Driver charged with Dangerous Operation Causing Death in February 2021 collision

On Saturday, February 13, 2021, approximately 07:21 pm, officers of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision (MVC), involving a pickup truck and tractor-trailer unit (TTU) on Highway 17, approximately 30km west of Marathon near the Little Pic River Bridge.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a blue TTU in the eastbound ditch and a grey GMC pickup truck approximately 150mts west in the westbound lane against the guard rails.

The only occupant of the pickup truck, 69-year-old David Hamilton of Schreiber, ON was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the TTU were transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries and later released.

The driver of the TTU, 35-year-old, Prabhjot Cheema, of Brampton, Ontario has been charged with Dangerous Operation Causing Death sec. 320.13(3) of the Criminal Code. The next court appearance for this matter is 20 January 2022.