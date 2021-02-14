Marathon OPP – Victim identified in collision

On Saturday, February 13, 2021, approximately 07:21 pm, officers of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision (MVC), involving a pickup truck and tractor-trailer unit (TTU) on Highway 17, approximately 30km west of Marathon near the Little Pic River Bridge.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a blue TTU in the eastbound ditch and a grey GMC pickup truck approximately 150mts west in the westbound lane against the guard rails.

The only occupant of the pickup truck, 69-year-old David HAMILTON of Schreiber, ON was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the TTU were transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries and later released.

Highway 17 was closed from Terrace Bay to Marathon for approximately 14 hours while OPP Technical Traffic Control Investigators (TTCI) conduct their investigation. The investigation is ongoing at this time with possible charges pending in this incident.

The Marathon Fire Department (MFD), Anishinabek Police Service (APS), Marathon, and Terrace Bay Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to the call to assist.

Please expect delays when traveling in this area. We ask that motorists use caution, respect the signage, and please slow down while traveling through the area until the vehicle removal and cleanup is completed.