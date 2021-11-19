The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) COVID-19 Facility Update – November 19, 2021

LDHC is closely monitoring the increase spread of COVID-19 across the Algoma region.

Beginning Monday, November 22nd, 2021, all visitors to the acute care department will now be subject to the same visiting guidelines as our long term care home. Up to two persons can visit at a time, and proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will be required.

Also, we are asking persons seeking care in the emergency department, laboratory and diagnostic imaging (X-ray and ultrasound) to only bring a single support person if required.

Exemptions may be considered in the following circumstances:

Vulnerable individuals (e.g., cognitive impairment, significant developmental and/or intellectual disability, unable to effectively communicate, or mobility concerns)

Medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination

End of life situations

Trauma/critical illness

Accompanying someone under 18

Providing support for patients in labour

Children under 12 will be considered for visits on an individual basis

COVID-19 Rapid- Antigen testing completed

We thank you for your continued cooperation.

If you have any questions or comments please email Quality Improvement at [email protected]