Mixed Curling Standings – November 14

Mixed Curling welcomes two (2) new Teams – teams Danny Merce and Sarah Corley.

Team Rank Wins G.P.
BUCKELL, Chris 1 2 2
TERRIS, Tom 1 2 2
FAHRER, Tom 3 1 2
HALL, Dave 3 1 1
MERCER, Danny 3 1 2
CORLEY, Sarah 6 0 1
McCoy, Joe 6 0 2

 

Game Schedule for November 25th

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 Bye
MERCER TERRIS McCOY HALL
CORLEY BUCKELL SWITZER FAHRER
