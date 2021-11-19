Mixed Curling Standings – November 14

Mixed Curling welcomes two (2) new Teams – teams Danny Merce and Sarah Corley.
|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|BUCKELL, Chris
|1
|2
|2
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|2
|2
|FAHRER, Tom
|3
|1
|2
|HALL, Dave
|3
|1
|1
|MERCER, Danny
|3
|1
|2
|CORLEY, Sarah
|6
|0
|1
|McCoy, Joe
|6
|0
|2
Game Schedule for November 25th
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|Bye
|MERCER
|TERRIS
|McCOY
|HALL
|CORLEY
|BUCKELL
|SWITZER
|FAHRER
