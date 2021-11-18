Longest partial lunar eclipse begins tonight

Tonight is the longest partial lunar eclipse in almost 600 years. The eclipse will last a total of 208.4 minutes, just shy of the partial eclipse on Feb. 18, 1440, that lasted 208.8 minutes. The entire eclipse will be visible from Wawa (provided the skies are clear tonight).

For those who go out to look, at mid-eclipse, just 6.5° separate the moon and the Pleiades, making for an excellent picture opportunity. This is also very close to the peak of the Leonid shower which peaks on November 17–18.