SE OPP Wawa – Charge Driver while driving while prohibited

On November 16, 2021 at approximately 4:58 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Second Avenue in Wawa. During the investigation, the driver was found to be prohibited from operating a motor vehicle.

As a result, Blake KOMARNISKI, 38 years-of-age, of Wawa was charged with the following:

Operation While Prohibited contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 6, 2021 in Wawa.