Horwath calls for pause on symptomatic COVID patient testing in pharmacies

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath released the following statement in response to media reports that pharmacies will be tapped to do testing of people who are symptomatic for COVID, and who have had close contact with people who are COVID-positive:

“Pharmacies need to be safe for seniors, immunocompromised people and parents with unvaccinated little ones, who all need and deserve to get their prescriptions without extra fear of being exposed to COVID. Sending symptomatic people that we suspect have COVID into that setting is going to cause fear and anxiety, and we can only hope it doesn’t result in vulnerable people getting COVID.

I’m calling on Doug Ford to pause this new program at least until the risks and safety protocols can be clarified.”