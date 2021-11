APH: 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 & 2 potential public exposures

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 26 new cases­­ of COVID-19 (#742 – #767), 23 from Sault Ste. Marie and area and 3 from Central and East Algoma. There are now 209 cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District.

In addition, APH is advising the public of two potential exposures to COVID-19.

Low-risk exposure – Thessalon Curling Club

Public health is advising of a low-risk exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who was at the Thessalon Curling Club, located at 120 Main St, in Thessalon, ON on the following dates and times:

November 9, 2021, between 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm

November 11, 2021, between 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm

High-risk exposure – Sault Ste. Marie YMCA

Public health is advising anyone who was present in the women’s general change room, the men’s general change room, and/or the family change room at Sault Ste. Marie YMCA on November 11, 2021, between 7:00 pm – 8:00pm of a potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19.

Actions to take:

Any individual who was present on the date and times listed in the potential high-risk exposure is asked to:

Regardless of vaccination status, get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

If you are vaccinated, self-monitor for signs and symptoms.

If you are not vaccinated, self-isolate immediately until November 21, 2021

Details of the confirmed cases: