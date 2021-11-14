Algoma Public Health (APH) is advising that an individual associated with Isabel Fletcher Public School has tested positive for COVID-19.

At this time, APH is conducting a careful investigation to identify close contacts. Examples of close contacts include household members, people who have been in direct physical contact or belong to the same classroom/cohort, and people who have spent more than 15 minutes together within 2 metres or 6 feet of each other, such as while sharing a meal. Brief interactions, like walking past someone in a hallway are not generally considered close contact situations. APH will notify all low risk and high-risk contacts via letter to provide further guidance and direction.

APH reassures families from Isabel Fletcher Public School that if they do not receive a low risk and/or high-risk contact letter, their child is not considered a close contact of the person who tested positive for COVID-19, in which case APH does not recommend having their child tested unless they are showing symptoms of COVID-19. We are working with the school community to review and confirm important practices to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, including:

Be fully vaccinated by receiving 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine if you are eligible

Always practice physical distancing

Wear a mask or face covering in all indoor public settings

Wear a mask or face covering outdoors if physical distancing cannot be maintained

Wash your hands often with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Anyone 12+ who needs a COVID-19 vaccine can book an appointment or show up at a walk-in, pop-up, or mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

For more information about COVID-19 please visit the APH website. For further information about ADSB’s Covid-19 protocols please visit www.adsb.on.ca.

SOURCE: Algoma District School Board