École Saint-Joseph students honour Canadian soldiers!

Grade 4 students from École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) marked Remembrance Day by writing postcards for members of the Canadian Military. Under the supervision of their teacher, Mr. Éric Comtois, students were asked to research and compile information, before writing beautiful messages.

The students also visited the Wawa’s Community Cenotaph to honour veterans who participated in various military conflicts. Afterwards, the class walked to the post office where the postal workers greeted them and helped them mail their cards.

École Saint-Joseph students are very grateful for the sacrifices made by soldiers to ensure peace and defend our freedoms. We remember you!