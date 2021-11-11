Special Weather Statement (Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island)

Special weather statement in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Strong wind gusts today.

A developing low pressure system will track into northern Minnesota today. As a result, strong wind southeasterly gusts near 80 km/h will develop this morning and weaken this evening.

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.