You can now watch “Brotherhood” on CBC Gem!

If you missed seeing Brotherhood the true, Canadian story of the Brotherhood of St. Andrew and their ill-fated canoeing adventure in 1926; you can now see it on CBC Gem.

“It’s poignant that Brotherhood has launched on Gem during Veterans’ Week, because The Great War is in the DNA of the story,” says director Richard Bell, “The camp counsellors were veterans of Vimy and the Somme, and a lot of the boys at the camp were there because the war – then the pandemic – left them fatherless.”

The survival drama will also light up the big screen at Stratford Cinemas and Forest’s historic Kineto Theatre on Remembrance Day, with Bell in attendance. (It screens at Stratford Cinemas until the 14th).

Brotherhood was the 2020 winner of the Canadian Screen Award for Achievement in Visual Effects.