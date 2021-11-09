SE OPP Wawa – Investigate Fatal Collision south of Wawa

On November 9, 2021, at 8:55 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 in Asselin Township, approximately 50 kilometres south of Wawa.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Members of the Northeast Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team are assisting with the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

All lanes of Highway 17 have re-opened.