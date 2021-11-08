Nov. 8 marks National Aboriginal Veterans Day

Aboriginal Canadians have been part of our proud military history for over 200 years.

During the War of 1812, they were vital allies in the protection of Canada, helping protect the citizens of this emerging country from attacks and invasions of Americans. Since then, thousands served bravely in both World Wars and the Korean War. Without their sacrifices, we might not have the Canada we have today.

Some of these veterans are some of the highest decorated soldiers, aviators and sailors in our military history. Sergeant Tommy Prince was a member of 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry at Kapyong, and was one of the most decorated aboriginal soldiers in Canada. Some veterans have even been tagged as heroes, though many didn’t think they should be considered heroes because to them they were only doing their duty.

Aboriginal Veterans Day was established in Manitoba in 1994 and has since spread across the country to the other provinces and has been renamed National Aboriginal Veterans Day, recognized annually on Nov. 8. It’s a day to recognize and acknowledge the many contributions and sacrifices of Aboriginals not only to Canada’s war efforts but to its peacekeeping reputation.