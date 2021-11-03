Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention invites submissions to “A Moment of Reflection”

In recognition of International Day for People Impacted by Suicide Loss and as part of November’s Month for People Impacted by Suicide Loss, the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention (CASP) invites individuals who have experienced a suicide loss to submit a song, story, or poem that represents their loss.

The submissions are asked to focus on exploring the ‘loss journey’ rather than the suicide itself. In this sense, the story, poem, or song is more about the personal experience of loss rather than how the loss occurred.

A selection of stories, poems, and songs will be featured in an online event on November 20, 2021 in honour of International Day for People Impacted by Suicide Loss. The attendees at the event, people from across Canada who have experienced a suicide loss, will undoubtedly connect with the perspectives and experiences from the submissions. The intent of these submissions is to provide a means to help people deal with their loss.

Deadline for submissions is November 10, 2021. To make a submission to CASP, please complete the CREATIVE RELEASE CONSENT FORM located on our website and email both the consent form and your creative contribution (story, poem, or song) to [email protected]

Throughout November, CASP will host an array of awareness activities and events for those who have been impacted by suicide loss. For a full list of planned virtual activities and events, please refer to the CASP website: www.suicideprevention.ca

CASP envisions a Canada without suicide. Since 1985, we have worked towards the achievement of its mission by advocating, communicating, and educating for suicide prevention, intervention, postvention and life promotion in Canada.