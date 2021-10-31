APH: 4 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#526 – #529)

Algoma Public Health reported four (4) new cases of COVID-19 (#526 – #529), all from Sault Ste. Marie and area on October 30th. Three (3) are of close contact and the fourth is of international travel. All individuals are self-isolating.
