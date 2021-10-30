APH: 7 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#519 – #525)

On Friday, October 29th, 2021, Algoma Public Health reported seven (7) new cases­­ of COVID-19 (#519 – #525), all from Sault Ste. Marie and area. Two (2) are of unknown exposure, and five (5) are of close contact. Two (2) cases were tested October 26th, and five (5) were tested October 28th. All are self-isolating. There were no details on immunization status for these cases.