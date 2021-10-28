Morning News – October 28

Weather

Clearing. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 11. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Clear. Low plus 1.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 30 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today. 75.5% of the Algoma District population is fully vaccinated. 84.8% of eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) – Last updated by Algoma Public Health at 1:30 p.m. on October 25, 2021

News Tidbits:



Winter is coming faster than most would like. Be aware that black ice is often formed in the early morning hours if the road temperature is below the dew point and below zero. The moisture from the air will fall to the ground and freeze, creating black ice.

The Sault Greyhounds won 3-1 over the Kitchener Rangers last night in Sault Ste. Marie.

The Verde Hall will become a new homeless shelter this fall. It will have the capacity of 14-beds.

Mike Mantha, MP spoke this morning on CBC Morning North about the rising costs of gas – the huge jumps overnight are extremely concerning for many northern Ontario residents who have limited public transit options to commute to their workplace, medical or travel for many services.

Don’t Forget – There is a COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at the MMCC today from 11 – 2 p.m.

Announcements:

Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, will be joined by Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook, to make an announcement in Hamilton at 9:30 a.m.

Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, to make an announcement at 12:30 p.m.

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, will be joined by Dr. Ronald Cohn, President and CEO of the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), to make an announcement at 1:30 p.m.