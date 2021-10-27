Morning News – October 27

Weather

Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 10. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. Low zero.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 27 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today. 75.5% of the Algoma District population is fully vaccinated. 84.8% of eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses)*

News Tidbits:

Highway 17 north of Wawa was closed for 3.5 hours overnight due to a vehicle fire. The incident was between the Goose and Tremblay Road.

Hwy 17 remains reduced to one lane near Alona Bay area for maintenance operations. The eastbound lane and shoulder is closed at Mica Bay, Algoma.

A drinking water advisory was issued yesterday for the residents of Chapleau. Residents who take their water from the municipal system should not use it for drinking in any form, including making juice, infant formula, or ice; cooking; washing uncooked fruits and vegetables; or brushing teeth.

“Boiling the water may not make it safe for drinking,” the release said. “For these purposes, water from an alternate source such as bottled water should be used. Bottled water used for making infant formula must still be boiled.” The water can be used for laundry and bathing (excluding small children who could swallow the water). The water supply was interrupted due to loss of pressure because of an equipment failure, which has now been repaired. The water will have to be tested, and once the tests indicate a safe water supply, the advisory will be lifted.

Announcements:

Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care, will be joined by Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities, to make an announcement on career advancement opportunities for personal support workers and nurses in the long-term care sector at 9 a.m.