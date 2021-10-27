Happenings at Wawa First United Church – October 27

In-Person Worship Services will continue on October 31st, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. All are Welcome. Covid-19 protocols will be followed.

More Good News! The UCW Thrift Shop will be held October 28, 29, 30 and November 1st (aka Bag Day). The last day to donate is October 23rd. Please, no electronics or large items of furniture. There will be a Bake Table on October 30th at the Thrift Shop.

Prayer Shawl will meet on Saturday, November 6th at 3:00 p.m.

U.C.W. will meet Monday, November 8th at 7 p.m.