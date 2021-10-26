Morning News – October 26

Weather

Mainly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 6. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness early this evening. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 28 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today. 75.5% of the Algoma District population is fully vaccinated. 84.8% of eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses)*

News Tidbits:

Applications for the Wawa Christmas Hampers are available for pickup at Municipal Offices, and need to be returned in the dropbox there no later than November 26th, 2021.

The Ontario government is providing more than $2.2 million to help support the agriculture, aquaculture and food processing sectors in the Thunder Bay region. The funding will help 13 businesses and Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation expand operations, create jobs and drive economic growth.

Announcements:

Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care, and Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, will make an announcement about accountability, enforcement, and transparency in the long-term care sector at 10 a.m.