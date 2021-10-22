2022 Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF) funding allocations announced

The Ontario government has announced the 2022 funding allocations under the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF). This is the Province’s main general assistance grant to municipalities. The OMPF supports 389 municipalities across the province. The funding provided through the program is unconditional and can be used to support the local priorities and specific needs of each community.

Amount per household Wawa $1,593,500 $ 978.00 White River $475,700 $ 1,021.00 Dubreuilville $331,800 $ 1,018.00 Chapleau $1,353,200 $ 1,126.00 Hornepayne $574,500 $ 1,070.00 Marathon $1,677,600 $ 1,003.00