LDHCF Catch the Ace – Week 17 Winner is…

Congratulations to Christine Parise, winner of Week 17 of the Foundation’s Catch the Ace Lottery!

The envelope (#26) the Christine selected contained the Three of Clubs, winning $353.

The progressive pot next week is estimated at $6,224! Monies from the Catch the Ace are used to enhance health care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

Previous Winners:

Week 16 – Al Hardy, Envelope #1, King of Diamonds, $299.

Week 15 – Nicolaas Veldt, Envelope #25, Three of Spades, $366.

Week 14 – Lise Bernath, Envelope #16, Four of Hearts, $253

Week 13 – Pat Dube, Envelope #6, Seven of Spades, $337

Week 12 – Sylvia Penno, Envelope 23, Nine of Hearts, $323

Week 11 – Martha Brant, Envelope 17, Ace of Clubs, $203

Week 10 – Corine Thomas, Envelope 12, Queen of Hearts, $264

Week 9 – Dougald MacLellan, Envelope 20, Eight of Spades, 291

Week 8 – Tracy Amos, Envelope 13, Jack of Spades, $189

Week 7 – Jeannie Desbiens, Envelope 19, Six of Hearts, $215

Week 6 – Nicole Imbeault, Envelope #6, King of Spades, $144

Week 5 – John Gagnon, Envelope #39, Ten of Diamonds, $189

Week 4 – Patricia Reeves, Envelope #22, Queen of Diamonds, $247

Week 3 – Marc Liard, Envelope #14, Two of Hearts, $184

Week 2 – Violet Overton, Envelope #42, Seven of Clubs, $278

Week 1 – Jean Desgagne, Envelope #8, Four of Clubs, $368