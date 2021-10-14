Checkmate! Sacré-Coeur students benefit from online chess

With the implementation of measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus, staff at École Sacré-Cœur (Chapleau) are constantly exploring new ways to offer educational extracurricular activities to students. Thus, through the use of the Chesskids platform, the school has switched the format of its chess club so that it can operate online. Thanks to this shift to a digital chess platform, students can now access a wide range of resources and participate in tournaments without leaving the school while respecting the social distancing measures. This is a winning practice to be continued in the years to come.