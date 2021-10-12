Students take part in National Truth and Reconciliation Day activities

2021 - National Truth and Reconciliation Day

As part of activities held at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) on National Truth and Reconciliation Day on September 30, students registered in the English grade 12 course as well as their teacher, Ms. Janie-Céleste Bédard, painted rocks. Each student made sure to take the time to choose the symbol they wanted to represent and which, to them, was meaningful for that day. Students and staff wore orange shirts to honour the memories of residential school survivors and to recognize and commemorate missing children. It was a privileged day to take time to reflect!