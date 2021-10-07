Breaking News

Joseph Pichette of Garden River won with Instant Bingo Multiplier

BINGO! Joseph Pichette of Garden River won a $100,000 prize with INSTANT BINGO MULTIPLIER (Game #3075).

 

INSTANT BINGO MULTIPLIER is available for $10 a play and the top prize is $250,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.49.

 

The winning ticket was purchased at Rankin Confectionary on Frontenac Street in Sault Ste. Marie.

