Joseph Pichette of Garden River won with Instant Bingo Multiplier

BINGO! Joseph Pichette of Garden River won a $100,000 prize with INSTANT BINGO MULTIPLIER (Game #3075).
INSTANT BINGO MULTIPLIER is available for $10 a play and the top prize is $250,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.49.
The winning ticket was purchased at Rankin Confectionary on Frontenac Street in Sault Ste. Marie.
