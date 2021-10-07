5:16 AM EDT Thursday 07 October 2021

Fog advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

City of Thunder Bay

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Areas of dense fog are occurring, especially in areas along the shores of Lake Superior.

What: Visibility 500 metres or less in dense fog.

Timing: Now, possibly through to the weekend. Visibility may improve temporarily this afternoon.

Impacts:

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.