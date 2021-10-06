Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Oct 6

In-Person Worship Services will continue on October 10th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. All are welcome. Covid-19 protocols will be followed.
In more good news; we are now accepting donations with hopes of a
Thrift Shop in the Fall. The date will be announced later. Please, no electronics or large items of furniture.
