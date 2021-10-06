École Saint-Joseph students mark National Truth and Reconciliation Day

As part of the activities held at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) on National Truth and Reconciliation Day and Orange Shirt Day on September 30, junior and senior kindergarten students had the opportunity to participate in a special activity.

To recognize and commemorate missing children and victims of Native residential schools, Ms. Kylie Millette, Native School Support Worker, held a smudge ceremony. She explained that this traditional First Nation healing practice brings comfort. All dressed in an orange sweater, the students took turns participating in the purification ceremony. It was a solemn and moving moment!