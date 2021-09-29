Genesis Metals Signs Exploration Agreements with First Nations and Expands October Gold Project

Genesis Metals Corp. reports it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with two First Nations regarding exploration activities on its 100% owned October Gold project in the Swayze greenstone belt, Ontario. In addition, it has further expanded the size of the property by an additional 46 claims and 1,000 hectares; the October Gold project now totals 1,276 claims covering 26,430 hectares (264.3 square kilometres).

The Company has signed MOU’s with both the Flying Post First Nation, part of the Wabun Tribal Council, and the Chapleau Cree First Nation. The MOU sets out a framework to facilitate Genesis Metals’ exploration activities on the October Gold project. As a part of these agreements the Company has issued a total of 100,000 units consisting of 100,000 common shares and 100,000 common share purchase warrants which allow the holder to acquire an additional common share for $0.30 for a period of two years.

“We are very pleased to have this opportunity to establish a strong working relationship with the Flying Post and Chapleau Cree First Nations. Their support will be a key factor in being able to advance our exploration priorities on the October Gold project for the benefit of all stakeholders,” stated David Terry, CEO.

Genesis has acquired by staking an additional 46 claims covering 1,000 hectares along the properties southwestern boundary to cover an area with outcropping quartz-carbonate veining and stockwork hosted by highly strained mafic volcanic rocks. This brings the project to 1,276 claims covering 26,430 hectares, or 264 square kilometres. This recent expansion of the October Gold project is in addition to the claims acquired along the projects northern boundary that was announced on June 30, 2021 that included an additional 81 claims; 1,758 hectares. In addition, the Company has now successfully consolidated title to all (100%) of the claims comprising the property.

The October Gold project is located in the southern Swayze greenstone belt in eastern Ontario which represents the southwestern extension of the Abitibi greenstone belt, considered to be one of the most well-endowed mineral belts in the world for precious and base metal deposits. Despite being underexplored, the property has prospective geology, structural setting, and is located in a belt with significant regional gold endowment. The property covers an ~15 kilometre extent of the Ridout deformation zone (RDZ), a major structural break believed to represent the western extension of the renowned Kirkland Lake break. The RDZ is associated with the Cote Gold and Jerome gold deposits, 35 and 8 kilometres to the southeast of October Gold, respectively, owned by IAMGOLD Corporation and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. The Company will be carrying out a multifaceted exploration program over the remainder of 2021 and into 2022 to refine and identify prospective gold targets on the large strategically located property.

The Company will continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation and intends to comply with all government directives. Genesis Metals Corp. has enacted protocols designed to inhibit the spread of the COVID-19 virus to safeguard the health and safety of local communities and its workforce.