Between the Covers – September 29

The Library is open, come on in! Masks must be worn covering mouth, nose, and chin. Everyone must sanitize their hands before entering the library. Patrons are free to browse the collections without time limits and computer use is available. Social distancing must be respected. Be smart, stay six feet apart!! All returned materials must be placed in the Drop Box for quarantine. We ask that if you are not feeling well, to NOT come into the library. For those who can’t wear masks or for whatever reason cannot comply with AHU recommended measures, we are happy to continue curbside pickup!

All library materials go through a sanitization process before they are checked out to the public. When materials are returned through the Book Drop, we are using gloves to handle items and then place them in a box for quarantine. When materials are removed from quarantine, they are checked in and wiped down with 70% alcohol solution and then returned to the collection, ready to be checked out again!

The Wawa Public Library will print out your proof of vaccination free of charge. Bring your green Health Card with you to the Wawa Public Library anytime Tuesday-Friday from 11:00am- 4:00pm.

New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are; “The Therapist” by B.A. Paris, “The Shadow” by James Patterson, “Such a Quiet Place” by Megan Miranda and “False Witness” by Karin Slaughter.

New Movies this week are “The Croods” starring Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds, “Neighbors 2” starring Seth Rogen and Zac Efron, “Our Friend” starring Dakota Johnson and Casey Affleck and “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson! Come on in and check it out! All you need is a library card!

Staff Pick of the week is “Triptych” by Karin Slaughter!

(from book jacket) In the city of Atlanta, women are dying—at the hands of a killer who signs his work with a single, chilling act of mutilation. Leaving behind enough evidence to fuel a frenzied police hunt, this cunning madman is bringing together dozens of lives, crossing the boundaries of wealth and race. And the people who are chasing him must cross those boundaries too. Among them is Michael Ormewood, a veteran detective whose marriage is hanging by a thread—and whose arrogance and explosive temper are threatening his career. And Angie Polaski, a beautiful vice cop who was once Michael’s lover before she became his enemy.

But another player has entered the game: a loser ex-con who has stumbled upon the killer’s trail in the most coincidental of ways—someone who may be the key to breaking the case wide open…

Ontario Public Library Week is October 17-23, 2021! The theme is One Card One Million Possibilities! Stay tuned for upcoming activities to promote the importance of libraries in all communities!

The Wawa Public Library is accepting donations for the Alzheimer’s Society. We are having an indoor book sale where all proceeds, until the end of September, will go toward Social with a Purpose for Alzheimer. Come on into the library and donate or purchase some gently used books or DVDs and help us make a difference!