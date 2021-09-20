École Saint Nom de Jésus recognized for its efforts to promote health and well-being

Congratulations to the École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne) for receiving a bronze certification from the Ontario Physical and Health Education Association for the 2020-2021 school year.
This certification recognizes the efforts and commitment of school staff at École Saint Nom de Jésus in promoting and improving the health and well-being of students. The school’s initiatives include self-regulation zones, stress management lessons, and mindfulness exercises. These initiatives are a priority for this school, which is committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle in its school community.
