Breaking News

École Saint Nom de Jésus recognized for its efforts to promote health and well-being

Simon Fortin-Ukrainetz, Principal at École Saint Nom de Jésus, takes great pride in seeing his school receive a provincial recognition for its efforts in promoting the health and well-being of students.

Congratulations to the École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne) for receiving a bronze certification from the Ontario Physical and Health Education Association for the 2020-2021 school year.

 

This certification recognizes the efforts and commitment of school staff at École Saint Nom de Jésus in promoting and improving the health and well-being of students. The school’s initiatives include self-regulation zones, stress management lessons, and mindfulness exercises. These initiatives are a priority for this school, which is committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle in its school community.

 

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*