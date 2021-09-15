In-Person Worship Services will continue on Sunday, September 19th , 2021 at 11:00 a.m. All are Welcome. Covid-19 protocols will be followed.
More good news! We are now accepting donations with hopes of a Thrift Shop in the FALL. The date will be announced later. Please, no electronics or large items of furniture.
The U.C.W. will resume meetings on Monday, October 4th at 7 p.m.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- David Lesage wins $10,000 in SAHF Early Bird Draw - September 15, 2021
- Happenings at Wawa First United Church – September 15 - September 15, 2021
- Un projet de rédaction intergénérationnel qui rapproche les élèves de Trillium de leur communauté - September 14, 2021