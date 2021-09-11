SSM Woman wins LOTTO MAX second prize

Pamela Ouimet of Sault Ste. Marie has $134,170 to put toward her dreams after winning a LOTTO MAX second prize in the June 18, 2021 draw.

“This is my first big win,” share Pamela while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “I only play the lottery when the jackpot is big.”

The 41-year-old deli worker checked her tickets using the Ticket Checker. “I was so excited when I saw the amount. I told my daughter right away and she didn’t believe me at first. Now she is excited for me!”

She has no plans yet for her winnings.

“This win feels awesome,” Pamela concluded.

LOTTO MAX players in Ontario have won over $6.5 billion since 2009, including 87 jackpot wins and 714 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province. LOTTO MAX is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The winning ticket was purchased at RJ’s Market & Convenience on Wellington Street in Sault Ste. Marie.