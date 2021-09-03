Morning News – September 3

Weather –

A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this morning. High 21. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Low 13.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are fourteen active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (4:25 PM, September 1, 2021)

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 78,804

% of total population that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) – 68.9%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

WAW15 – 30.8ha, Under Control

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 8 1 2 5

The fire hazard ranges mostly from low to moderate across the region, with areas near Thessalon, Gogama, Foleyet, White River and Pembroke showing a high hazard today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 73 3 1 11 58

The wildland fire hazard is mainly moderate across the northwest region with pockets of high hazard in the Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay and Nipigon Districts.

News Tidbits:

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.

APH is working on releasing data on whether or not individuals with cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District are vaccinated or not. Currently, there are cases in North Algoma which encompasses Dubreuilville, Michipicoten FN, Missinabie Cree FN, Wawa and White River (Hawk Junction and Michipicoten River Village), but there is no distinction as to where those cases are, which could be important.

This is the start of the Labour Day Long Weekend – if you are travelling, boating, off-roading, be safe and travel with care.