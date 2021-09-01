Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United – September 1

Although we cannot meet for Worship you may like to read the Scriptures for September 5, 2021 – Fifteenth after Pentecost
Proverbs 22: 1-2, 8-9, 22-23    A good name rather than riches.
Psalm 125                                 Do good, O God, to those who are good.
James 2: 1-10, (11-13), 14-17   Faith without works is dead.
Mark 7: 24-37        The Syrophoenician women’s faith challenges Jesus.
To Ponder:         What verses of scripture do you know by heart?
                              What do they mean for you?
Gathering   Pentecost 1  2021   Year B page 25  Used With Permission
The U.C. W. wish to THANK everyone who helped in so many ways to make the recent THRIFT SHOP a success.
