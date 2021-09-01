Happenings at Wawa First United – September 1

Although we cannot meet for Worship you may like to read the Scriptures for September 5, 2021 – Fifteenth after Pentecost

Proverbs 22: 1-2, 8-9, 22-23 A good name rather than riches.

Psalm 125 Do good, O God, to those who are good.

James 2: 1-10, (11-13), 14-17 Faith without works is dead.

Mark 7: 24-37 The Syrophoenician women’s faith challenges Jesus.

To Ponder: What verses of scripture do you know by heart?

What do they mean for you?

Gathering Pentecost 1 2021 Year B page 25 Used With Permission

The U.C. W. wish to THANK everyone who helped in so many ways to make the recent THRIFT SHOP a success.