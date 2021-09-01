Cooler temperatures are surely to be appreciated after some of the heat – but are we ready for this? The first Frost Advisory of the… fall.

At 11:30 this morning Environment Canada has issued a Frost Advisory for a large swath of Northern Ontario. Frost is expected tonight, and possibly tomorrow night. Chapleau was 3C this morning, so it is quite possible.

Gardeners may wish to take protective action and cover up their frost-sensitive plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.

Areas in the Advisory: