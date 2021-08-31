Morning News – August 31

Weather

Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 20. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 7.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are sixteen active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (4:15 PM, August 30, 2021)

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 78,347

% of total population that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) – 68.5%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

WAW15 – 30.8ha, Under Control

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 9 1 3 5

The fire hazard is low to moderate across the entire Northeast Region this afternoon.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 79 5 2 14 58

The wildland fire hazard is low throughout the northwest region.

Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry is maintaining a Restricted Fire Zone in Fort Frances district and southern portions of Kenora and Dryden Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone is in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits:

It doesn’t seem as if anyone is immune from ransomware attacks. The SSM Police Service has been a victim of a ransomeware attack that occurred last Thursday. None of their ability to respond was affected – and their IT staff are working to regain access to the affected systems, cautions that email has been affected and that there will be a delay in responding to emails.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year.