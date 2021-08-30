Turbines at Montreal River Stopped after Turbine Failure

BluEarth Renewables responded to an incident at the Bow Lake Wind Facility at approximately 12 a.m. (ET) on Saturday, August 28. This incident resulted in the structural failure of a single turbine. The Bow Lake Wind Facility is owned by the Nodin Kitagan Limited Partnerships, a partnership between the Batchewana First Nation of Ojibways and BluEarth. The facility is located in the Algoma District, close to the eastern edge of Lake Superior and south of the Montreal River in Ontario.

BluEarth immediately shut down the turbine and secured the area. There were no injuries, and no one was in the vicinity of the turbine when the incident occurred. The appropriate local authorities and regulatory agencies have been notified and BluEarth is working closely with them. While BluEarth believes this to be an isolated incident, the remaining turbines have been taken offline as a precautionary measure and will be brought back online in a safe manner.

There is no risk to public safety. BluEarth is taking this very seriously and the Company’s focus is on responding to the incident and ensuring the safety of the public and the environment. The location has been secured and BluEarth requests that no members of the community attempt to access the location. BluEarth will initiate a full investigation into the cause of the incident.