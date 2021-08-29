Strong winds expected this afternoon

That was two strong weather systems that passed through last night. The first was just after midnight, a strong thunderstorm with gusts of 35km/hr recorded at the airport. Then again another storm with heavy rainfall at 3:30.

This afternoon, winds gusting to 70 or 80 km/h from the west or northwest are possible from western Lake Superior (Dorion) to Lake Superior Park.

Environment Canada expects that the winds should diminish quickly by late this evening as the associated low-pressure system tracks swiftly across northern Ontario.