Morning News – August 26

Weather

Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 8.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are sixteen active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (4:00 PM, August 25, 2021)

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 77,617

% of total population that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) – 76.2%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

WAW15 – 30.8ha, Not under control

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 10 2 0 2 6

The fire hazard ranges mostly from moderate to high across the region, with the exception of the far north which is showing a low to moderate hazard today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 83 10 3 11 59

The wildland fire hazard is high to extreme in the Fort Frances and portions of the Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors. Hazard conditions in the Dryden sector range from low to high depending on the location. Low to moderate conditions prevail in the Kenora, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout sectors.

Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry is maintaining a Restricted Fire Zone in Kenora, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay (excluding Wabakimi Provincial Park) and Dryden Districts, and southern portions of Sioux Lookout and Red Lake Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone is in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits:

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year.